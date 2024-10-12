IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Samson Stars With Whirlwind Ton As India Complete 3-0 Whitewash

India completed a 3-0 whitewash after beating Bangladesh by 133 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12. (More Cricket News)
India Vs Bangladesh Playing XIs
India XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Explaining why he chose to bat, Suryakumar Yadav said: "We would like to bat firsst, looks a good wicket. These are the things we want to do. Set a target and defend the total with dew around. I think it's important to continue with the good habits, it will have a good impact on us. We just want to give freedom, the guys want to make an impact. Happy with the way the guys are playing. Arshdeep misses out, Bishnoi comes in."
His opposing number Najmul Shanto said: "I am happy to bowl first, toss doesn't matter. We have two changes. Tamim and Mahedi are in. We need to take responsibilities as batters. We need to improve, need to execute our plans. Hopefully we do something special in the 40 overs."
