Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain Washes Out Second Day Of Play Without A Ball Bowled

As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw

India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket 2nd Test Day 1 photo gallery
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2: The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour. (Highlights | More Sports News)

The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium. The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor.

As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15pm.

Injured Bangladesh cricket superfan 'Tiger Roby'. - X/Press Trust of India
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger Roby' Rushed To Hospital After 'Falling Ill'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.

India pacer Akash Deep accounted for Bangladeshi openers -- Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam -- while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back rival skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

