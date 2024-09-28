India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Persistent Rain In Kanpur Washes Out Day Two

There was no play on day two of India's second Test against Bangladesh, as stop-start rain saw the ground remain under covers on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Though the weather let up at mid-morning in Kanpur, heavy rain overnight did most of the damage and the umpires eventually called it off at 2pm local time.
Things were only slightly better on day one, as a combination of heavy rain and poor light allowed just 35 overs.
India had opted to bowl and dismissed three in the play that was possible on Friday. Bangladesh stand at 107-3, with Mominul Haque (40 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6 not out) now set to resume at the crease on Sunday.