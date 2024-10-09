India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report

India will cross swords against Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side come into the tie after a dominant display in the first game in Gwalior, and will be eager to take a 2-0 lead in Delhi.
Bangladesh will enter the fixture with a point to prove in Delhi. Their veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has also announced that he will retire from T20Is after the series.
The visitors will be hopeful of a good farewell party, and would want to come good to take it to the decider in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Full Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon
India Vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 15 matches and India have won 14 of them while Bangladesh have won only one match.
Total matches played - 15
India won - 14
Bangladesh won - 1
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Weather Report
The second T20I fixture of the series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and there is no probability of any precipitation come matchday.
The weather is expected to be clear and the conditions to be very much suitable for a good contest between bat and ball.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a high-scoring one, and the last five Indian Premier League games at the venue has seen the 200-mark being breached eight times. With dew also expected to play a part, the 2nd T20I is anticipated to be another run fest.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Match Prediction
India are expected to win the second T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi.
As per Google trends and comparisons, India have an 86 per cent chance of winning the match in comparison to Bangladesh's 14 per cent.