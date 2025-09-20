India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Toss Update: AUS-W Elect To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India Women and Australia Women lock horns in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Check all details here

India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Toss Update
India Women and Australia Women lock horns in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday Photo: (PTI/Atul Yadav)
Summary
  • Series tied 1-1 with the ODI decider set in Delhi

  • Smriti Mandhana in red-hot form after match-winning century in 2nd ODI

  Australia have won the toss and chose to bowl

India Women and Australia Women lock horns in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (September 20, 2025). With the series level at 1-1, both sides will be desperate to clinch a morale-boosting win ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup later this month. The intensity of this contest is expected to far exceed that of any warm-up fixture.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Australia Women have won the toss and chose to bat first.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Live Score

Australia began the series with a dominant eight-wicket win in New Chandigarh, where Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent 88 and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 77 powered them past India’s 281-run target in just 44.1 overs. However, India bounced back strongly in the second ODI at the same venue, registering a thumping 102-run win, their biggest ever against Australia in terms of runs. Smriti Mandhana’s sublime century and disciplined bowling from Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma played starring roles in that statement victory.

Saturday’s clash carries added historical weight, as India have a rare chance to win a home ODI series against Australia, something they last managed in 2007. All eyes will once again be on Mandhana, who has been in imperious form with the bat, while Australia will look to their experienced core of Alyssa Healy, Mooney, and Litchfield to deliver in a high-pressure decider. With both teams eager to settle scores and carry momentum into the World Cup, fans can expect a fiercely contested showdown in Delhi.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis (in place of Jemimah Rodrigues), Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

