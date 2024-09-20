Cricket

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match

India's Under 19 team will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series on Saturday in Puducherry. Here are the squads, live streaming and other details of the IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 1st ODI match

samit dravid X cricbuzz
Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid is also part of the Indian U-19 squad. Photo: X | Cricbuzz
info_icon

India's Under 19 cricket team will kickstart their highly anticipated bilateral series against Australia with the first ODI match on Saturday. All three matches of the ODI series will be played in Puducherry. (More Cricket News)

Mohamed Amaan will be leading the Indian team. Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid is also part of the India squad. Abhigyan Kundu will be keeping the wickets. For Australia, Simon Budge will keep the wickets.

India faced Australia in this year's Under-19 World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa. Oliver Peake and Aidan O Connor of the World Cup-winning team are part of the Australian squad that will come to India.

Murugan Abhishek of India plays a shot during their ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final against Australia in Benoni, South Africa. - Photo Courtesy: ICC
ICC U-19 World Cup Final: India Falter At Last Hurdle, Australia Complete Rare Quintuple

BY Jagdish Yadav

Three ODI matches are followed by two unofficial Test matches to be held in M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Cricket Australia announced the Australian squad for the series in August.

Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 - Full squads for ODI series

India U-19: Hardik Raj, Kiran Chormale, Mohamed Amaan(c), Abhigyan Kundu(w), Samit Dravid, Samarth Nagaraj, KP Karthikeya, Sahil Parakh, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rudra Patel, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Mohammed Enaan

Australia U-19: Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake, Thomas Brown, Simon Budge(w), Zac Curtain, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Alex Lee Young, Ollie Patterson, Vishwa Ramkumar, Addison Sheriff, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller

Live Streaming Details

When and where the first IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played?

The first IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played on Saturday, 21st September at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The match will start at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches?

The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed yet.

