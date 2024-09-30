India U-19 and Australia U-19 teams are up against each other in the first of the two unofficial Tests. Australia U-19 have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the unofficial Test series being held at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
India are led by the young Soham Patwardhan for the unofficial Test series while Australia are being captained by their wicket-keeper batter Simon Budge.
Check out the playing 11s of both the teams.
India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 1st Unofficial Test Playing 11s
India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Nitya Pandya, Soham Patwardhan(c), KP Karthikeya, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Aaditya Singh, Aditya Rawat
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Simon Budge(w/c), Zac Curtain, Oliver Peake, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Thomas Brown, Hayden Schiller, Vishwa Ramkumar
The first four-day match will be played from September 30 to October 3 while the second such match is scheduled from October 7 to 10.
India U-19s had earlier whitewashed their Australian counterparts in the Youth ODI series of three matches.