India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 1st Unofficial Test Toss Update: AUS Youngsters Opt To Bat - Check Playing 11s

India are led by the young Soham Patwardhan for the unofficial Test series while Australia are being captained by their wicket-keeper batter Simon Budge

MA-Chidambaram-Stadium-Cricket-Stadium-X-Photo
The MA Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

India U-19 and Australia U-19 teams are up against each other in the first of the two unofficial Tests. Australia U-19 have won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the unofficial Test series being held at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

Check out the playing 11s of both the teams.

India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 1st Unofficial Test Playing 11s

India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Nitya Pandya, Soham Patwardhan(c), KP Karthikeya, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Aaditya Singh, Aditya Rawat

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Simon Budge(w/c), Zac Curtain, Oliver Peake, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Thomas Brown, Hayden Schiller, Vishwa Ramkumar

The first four-day match will be played from September 30 to October 3 while the second such match is scheduled from October 7 to 10.

India U-19s had earlier whitewashed their Australian counterparts in the Youth ODI series of three matches.

