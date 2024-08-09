India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI

The Indian cricket team will play a two-day day-night tour game against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI between the first and the second Test of the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy later in 2024. (More Cricket News)
India and Australia will face-off in a five-match series starting in Perth, Western Australia on November 22. It will be the first time in over three decades that the two heavyweight cricketing nations will battle it out in a five Test series.
The Indian side will play a day-night tour game against the PM XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1.
The two-day fixture has been added to the tour to help the Indian team acclimatise to the conditions and prepare for the day-night Test in Adelaide.
“This year's Prime Minister's XI fixture — which will highlight the strong cricket bonds that stretch back to India's independence in 1947 and celebrate the nations' ever-strengthening economic, cultural and community ties — also features an historic first,” CA said on their official website.
“While it represents the fourth time India have tackled a PM's XI in Australia, the event has not previously been fought out over two days, with the initial 48 fixtures (against touring teams and ATSIC Chairman's XI) dating back to 1951 hosting one-day games,” it added.
India have also played one such game on their previous flight to Australia in 2020-21 when they won the series 2-1.