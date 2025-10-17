India's Tour Of Australia 2025 ODI Series Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head - Key Talking Points

India tour of Australia 2025 kicks-off with the 1st ODI in Perth on Oct 19
India enter series on the back of their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign
The Indian team will be captained by Shubman Gill in ODIs
The India tour of Australia 2025 is one of the most anticipated cricket series of the year, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI is set for October 19, 2025, in Perth, marking the beginning of a high-profile series between two cricketing giants.
India enter this series on the back of their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where they secured victory over New Zealand in the title showdown, and a successful Asia Cup title defence, beating Pakistan in the final.
The Indian team will be captained by Shubman Gill in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, with both skippers stepping in for Rohit Sharma, who has handed over the ODI captaincy.
Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, will be led by mercurial all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in both formats, and the hosts boast some of the finest match-winners in their ranks.
The series will be played across iconic Australian venues, including Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney for the ODIs, followed by T20Is in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.
India's Tour Of Australia 2025: Key Talking Points
This tour is not only a test of skill but also a crucial opportunity for both teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup in early 2026, which India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host, and the ODI World Cup the following year.
One of the major talking points for the India vs Australia 2025 series is the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are back after a break following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Both have been pivotal in India's past successes, especially against Australia. And the series marks the return of former India captains to international cricket. They last played for India at the ICC Champions Trophy.
Their recent lack of match practice could influence their form and game time during this tour. There's also a larger discussion regarding the two legends' chances of playing in the next ODI World Cup, scheduled for 2027.
In the ODI series, India's bowling attack will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, placing significant responsibility on Mohammed Siraj and emerging pacers like Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.
Australia face their own challenges. Several players, including recuperating Pat Cummins, are unavailable for selection due to injuries. Cameron Green became the latest to join the list and was subsequently replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the ODI squad.
But Mitchell Starc's return for the ODI series is a major boost for the Aussies, who still enjoy a better head-to-head record against India in the 50-over format.
India Vs Australia ODI Head-To-Head Record And Rivalry
The two teams have met 152 times in ODIs previously, with Australia leading India 84-58, with 10 no results. They last clashed at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final 1 in Dubai, UAE. Powered by Virat Kohli's 98-ball 84, India chased down Australia's 264 all out for a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.
Now, arguably the greatest rivalry in world cricket, India and Australia first faced off in a limited-overs match during the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup 1980, and India successfully defended 208/9 to beat the Aussies by 66 runs.
India's only ODI bilateral series win in Australia was achieved by the Virat Kohli-led team in 2019. And the last time India played a bilateral series Down Under, also under Kohli, they lost 2-1 in 2020. Under MS Dhoni, however, they did win a tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, in 2008.
India Vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming
India vs Australia ODI Series 2025 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Simultaneously, one can live stream the IND vs AUS action the JioHotstar app and website.
India Vs Australia ODI Series: Squads
India ODI squad for Australia series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
Australia squad for 1st ODI vs India: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Dates And Venues
1st ODI: Oct. 19, Perth Stadium, Perth
2nd ODI: Oct. 23, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3rd ODI: Oct. 25, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney