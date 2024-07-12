India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue

The suspense over the venues for the Champions Trophy 2025 continues even though reports suggest that India will not travel to Pakistan, the designated host for the tournament. (More Cricket News)
On Thursday, news agency ANI had quoted a source from the BCCI as saying that Indian team would not be traveling to the neighbouring country for Champions Trophy 2025.
Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan had designated Lahore as India's venue for the tournament in the draft schedule. However, the plan seems not to have impressed the BCCI.
India last toured Pakistan in 2006 for three Tests and five ODIs. The Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since then. The two teams have not played bilateral cricket since 2013 when Pakistan toured India for a white ball series.
The BCCI source also told ANI that India had asked International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.
What could be the most likely venue for India to play it Champions Trophy 2025 matches? Let us take a look.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka seems to be the most likely place where India's Champions Trophy 2025 matches could be held.
When India refused to travel to Pakistan for last year's Asia Cup, Sri Lanka hosted Men In Blue's matches. This hybrid model could again be used in the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Pallekele and Colombo were the hosts when the hybrid model was used during Asia Cup. These cities will again be in line to get India games.
UAE
BCCI's trusted plan B destination, UAE, could again come to the rescue. When Covid struck BCCI's IPL plans in 2020 and 2021, it was UAE that was used as the alternative venue.
Earlier in 2014, also earlier part of IPL was staged in the Arab nation. The 2021 T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India was also organised in UAE.
It is again among the frontrunners to grab India's Champions Trophy games.
However, distance between Pakistan and UAE could pose logistical problems for the tournament.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh has come up as an alternative choice for IPL venues whenever BCCI has needed one. However, BCCI has never used Bangladesh to host IPL matches.
In Champions Trophy too, there is a chance that Bangladesh could come up as a choice. However, as of now Bangladesh remains way behind in the pecking order.
India
It is unlikely that India would play their games at home but practically speaking it is not such a bad option.
Lahore, India's designated venue in the draft schedule, is around 50 kms away from Amritsar and 250 kms away from Chandigarh. However, there are no direct flights between the two nations.
India playing Champions Trophy matches in India is highly unlikely.