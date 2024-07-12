Cricket

India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue

What could be the most likely venue for India to play it Champions Trophy 2025 matches? Let us take a look

X/@ICC
Virat Kohli with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

The suspense over the venues for the Champions Trophy 2025 continues even though reports suggest that India will not travel to Pakistan, the designated host for the tournament. (More Cricket News)

On Thursday, news agency ANI had quoted a source from the BCCI as saying that Indian team would not be traveling to the neighbouring country for Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan had designated Lahore as India's venue for the tournament in the draft schedule. However, the plan seems not to have impressed the BCCI.

India last toured Pakistan in 2006 for three Tests and five ODIs. The Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since then. The two teams have not played bilateral cricket since 2013 when Pakistan toured India for a white ball series.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, leads his team to the field at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. - File
Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Since the 2013 series, India and Pakistan have only faced each other in ICC tournaments.

The BCCI source also told ANI that India had asked International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

What could be the most likely venue for India to play it Champions Trophy 2025 matches? Let us take a look.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka seems to be the most likely place where India's Champions Trophy 2025 matches could be held.

When India refused to travel to Pakistan for last year's Asia Cup, Sri Lanka hosted Men In Blue's matches. This hybrid model could again be used in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Pallekele and Colombo were the hosts when the hybrid model was used during Asia Cup. These cities will again be in line to get India games.

Sri Lanka all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. - X | Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka Cricket: Wanindu Hasaranga Resigns As SL T20 Captain Ahead Of India Series

BY PTI

UAE

BCCI's trusted plan B destination, UAE, could again come to the rescue. When Covid struck BCCI's IPL plans in 2020 and 2021, it was UAE that was used as the alternative venue.

Earlier in 2014, also earlier part of IPL was staged in the Arab nation. The 2021 T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India was also organised in UAE.

It is again among the frontrunners to grab India's Champions Trophy games.

However, distance between Pakistan and UAE could pose logistical problems for the tournament.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has come up as an alternative choice for IPL venues whenever BCCI has needed one. However, BCCI has never used Bangladesh to host IPL matches.

In Champions Trophy too, there is a chance that Bangladesh could come up as a choice. However, as of now Bangladesh remains way behind in the pecking order.

India

It is unlikely that India would play their games at home but practically speaking it is not such a bad option.

Lahore, India's designated venue in the draft schedule, is around 50 kms away from Amritsar and 250 kms away from Chandigarh. However, there are no direct flights between the two nations.

India playing Champions Trophy matches in India is highly unlikely.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue
  2. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Scores: England Need Four More Wickets To Win The Match
  3. T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations Showed Value Of Winning Trophy, Says VVS Laxman
  4. Irfan Pathan Shouts At Brother Yusuf After Run Out; Later Uploads Hilarious Meme On It: Watch
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: England Close In On Innings Victory As West Indies’ Batting Fails Again - In Pics
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  2. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  3. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
  4. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  5. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAS Officer Puja Khedkar: Amid Row, Her Mother Seen Waving Gun In Old Video | Latest In Controversy
  2. Breaking News LIVE: JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Jain & Buddhist Studies; Celebs In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  3. Day In Pics: July 12, 2024
  4. Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Kashmir, No Damage Reported
  5. 'You Do Not Treat This Way': Air India Crew Slams Airline For Shabby Accommodation
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : John Cena, KGF Star Yash Arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding
  2. 'Indian 2' Netizens Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Leave An Impact On The Fans
  3. Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Shoot Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding For 6th Season Of 'The Kardashians'
  4. 'Calm Down' Singer Rema And 'Despacito' Star Luis Fonsi To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Report
  5. 'The Perfect Couple' Teaser: Ishaan Khatter Makes His Hollywood Debut Alongside Nicole Kidman In This Murder Mystery
US News
  1. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  2. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  3. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  5. World Malala Day: History And Significance
World News
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Push For Winning War Against Russia To Stoltenberg's Last Stint | Key Takeaways
  2. Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  5. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas By 5 Wickets In MLC
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: JNU To Establish Centres For Hindu, Jain & Buddhist Studies; Celebs In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report