Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?

The ICC Champions Trophy is an eight-team ODI cricket tournament, marking its return after an eight-year hiatus in 2025. The tournament will feature the top eight teams from the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, divided into two groups: Group A and Group B

File
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, leads his team to the field at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Photo: File
info_icon

In a recent development, it has been reported that the Board Of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) has refused to allow the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy cricket tournament matches. (More Cricket News)

According to a report from ANI, shortly after announcing their new head coach as Gautam Gambhir as Rahul Dravid announced his retirement, India has requested a hybrid mode for the venue, that could in the UAE or anywhere but Pakistan. Sources suggests that the BCCI will also request International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct all of India's matches either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had submitted a proposal to the International Cricket Council to host the most antcipated - India vs Pakistan match in Lahore. However, with the consent of India Cricket Boad, it was only a will of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It now appears that Naqvi's proposal remians a will.

While the exact reason for the BCCI's decision to decline the PCB's offer remains unanswered, several new factors have emerged. In addition to security concerns, (which are commonly cited reasons for all time denial of any Indian citizen's tour to Pakistan) the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as India's head coach could also be a contributing factor. It won't be a surprise if Gambhir's strained relations with Pakistan cricket players may have influenced the decision.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year. While the venues have not been confirmed yet, the PCB has offered three of their popular stadiums in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi to host the matches. And now that BCCI has submitted a counter-proposal, the matter turns into a suspense.

Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 match. - X/@RCBTweets
Virat Kohli Not Consulted Before Appointing Gautam Gambhir As Head Coach: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The ICC Champions Trophy is an eight-team ODI cricket tournament, marking its return after an eight-year hiatus in 2025. The tournament will feature the top eight teams from the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, divided into two groups: Group A and Group B.

Group A Teams - India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Group B Teams - South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  3. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
  4. WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada Positive For Third-Place Finish As Alphonso Davies' X-Ray Results Negative
  3. USA Football Sacks Coach Gregg Berhalter After Copa America 2024 Collapse: Time For Jurgen Klopp?
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  5. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  3. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  4. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  5. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Day In Pics: July 11, 2024
  3. What Mihir Drank With His 2 Friends Before Accident & Why Was He Served Alcohol | Details
  4. We The Power: People's Movements And The Fight Against Climate Change
  5. The Sea In Their Blood: How Climate Change Is Crippling Mumbai's Fishing Community
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  3. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  4. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
  5. Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Palestine War After 9 Months
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18