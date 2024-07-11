Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?

In a recent development, it has been reported that the Board Of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) has refused to allow the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy cricket tournament matches. (More Cricket News)
According to a report from ANI, shortly after announcing their new head coach as Gautam Gambhir as Rahul Dravid announced his retirement, India has requested a hybrid mode for the venue, that could in the UAE or anywhere but Pakistan. Sources suggests that the BCCI will also request International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct all of India's matches either in Dubai or Sri Lanka.
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had submitted a proposal to the International Cricket Council to host the most antcipated - India vs Pakistan match in Lahore. However, with the consent of India Cricket Boad, it was only a will of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It now appears that Naqvi's proposal remians a will.
While the exact reason for the BCCI's decision to decline the PCB's offer remains unanswered, several new factors have emerged. In addition to security concerns, (which are commonly cited reasons for all time denial of any Indian citizen's tour to Pakistan) the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as India's head coach could also be a contributing factor. It won't be a surprise if Gambhir's strained relations with Pakistan cricket players may have influenced the decision.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year. While the venues have not been confirmed yet, the PCB has offered three of their popular stadiums in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi to host the matches. And now that BCCI has submitted a counter-proposal, the matter turns into a suspense.
The ICC Champions Trophy is an eight-team ODI cricket tournament, marking its return after an eight-year hiatus in 2025. The tournament will feature the top eight teams from the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, divided into two groups: Group A and Group B.
Group A Teams - India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Group B Teams - South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and Australia.