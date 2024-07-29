Cricket

India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC

As per IEOI, the tournament will have 13 matches and include six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan with the sixth team being determined via a qualifier

India-Cricket-Team-Asia-Cup-File-Photo
Asia Cup: India will Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025. Photo: AP/File
info_icon

India will be hosting the coveted Men's Asia Cup in the T20I format next year, whereas the 2027 edition will revert to the 50-over format, which will be held in Bangladesh, the Asian Cricket Council stated in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI). (More Cricket News)

As per the IEOI for the sponsorship rights document issued by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament will have 13 matches and include six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan with the sixth team being determined via a qualifier.

The dates have not been decided yet but as per sources, it may take place in September, the month when the monsoon retrieves from India.

As per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27, the Men In Blue have a rigorous schedule next year. Gautam Gambhir's side play a limited-over series against England from January-February followed by the Champions Trophy that starts from February-March.

Post the conclusion of IPL 2025, Team India then head to England from June to August before flying back to Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The Asia Cup is supposed to be held between the Bangladesh series and the 2-Test series against the West Indies in October next year. But BCCI sources have stated that no dates have been closed yet.

BY Cricket

In 2026, the Women's Asia Cup will be held in a T20I format, followed by the Men's U-19 and Emerging Teams Asia Cup tourneys.

The 2023 edition, hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board, was held in 'Hybrid Model' as India refused to travel to the neighbouring country and played its matches in Sri Lanka.

"'Men’s Asia Cup Tournament' means the biennial senior men’s cricket tournament organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and one Non Test playing Member of ACC selected through qualifying events," the ACC stated in its IEOI statement.

India are the reigning champions of the Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2023 edition in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

