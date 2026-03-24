India Women’s Squad Announced For W-T20I Series In South Africa Next Month - Check Details

The BCCI has announced a very strong squad for India's next W-T20I assignment in South Africa. This will be the Women in Blue's first international outing since the conclusion of the Women's Premier League last month. Get the full details below

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Indian Womens Teams Squad Announced For Away W-T20I Series Against South Africa
India Women's team cricketers in action against Australia Women in the 1st T20I at Sydney. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI announce squad for Indian women's team's tour of South Africa

  • Women in Blue will play a 5-match T20I series up first

  • Both the teams famously met in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final last year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the Indian women's team's upcoming away 5-match T20I series against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa starting from April 17 onwards .

This will be the two team's first bilateral series since meeting in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final last year in Navi Mumbai. India had won that final by 55 runs to become inaugural champions in front of a sea of Indian fans.

South Africa were, of course, left heartbroken with that result but the kind of cricket they had played was commendable. Notably, since losing that final, the Proteas Women have lost only one ODI match against Pakistan on March 1.

In T20Is, Laura Wolvaardt and co have had it a lot of more tougher, losing the 2nd of a 3-match series against Pakistan last month.

Currently, the Rainbow Nation are in danger of enduring a 4-1 loss in the on-going 5-match W-T20I series in New Zealand with the hosts claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead after the 4th encounter 2 days ago.

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As for India, following their historic 2025 World Cup triumph, the Women in Blue's form has remained largely dominant. They secured a 5-0 T20I whitewash against Sri Lanka in December before heading over to Australia for a multi-format series.

While India clinched a historic 2-1 T20I series win, which was their first in Australia since 2016, the longer formats proved to be challenging.

The ODI series was a 3-0 whitewash in favour of the hosts, peaking in a 185-run win at Hobart where Alyssa Healy smashed 158.

In the subsequent day-night Test at Perth, India struggled against Annabel Sutherland, who scored 129 and took four wickets. Despite a resilient 63 from debutant Pratika Rawal, India fell to a 10-wickets defeat.

India's Squad For 5-Match W-T20I Series Against South Africa

The BCCI has announced a very strong squad for India's next W-T20I assignment in South Africa. This will be the Women in Blue's first international outing since the conclusion of the Women's Premier League last month.

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) and Smriti Mandhana (VC) will take the leadership roles as usual.

4-time WPL runners-up Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have been picked alongside all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh.

In the fast bowling department, Renuka Singh will lead the front along with Arundhati Reddy, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud and Kashvee Gautam.

In the spin department, Sree Charani will partner with Shreyanka Patil.

India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: W-T20I Series Schedule

MatchDateVenueTime
1st T20I17-Apr-26Durban9:30PM
2nd T20I19-Apr-26Durban5:30PM
3rd T20I22-Apr-26Johannesburg9:30PM
4th T20I25-Apr-26Johannesburg9:30PM
5th T20I27-Apr-26Benoni5:30PM

India's Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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