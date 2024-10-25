BCCI on Friday announced the squad for India’s T20I series against South Africa with Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak earning maiden national call-ups. (More Cricket News)
Pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag were not part of the squad due to injuries. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the side for the series that begins November 8 in Durban. Axar Patel was back into the squad after a break during the Bangladesh series.
Five players from the squad that faced Bangladesh in India's 3-0 triumph at home have not been included in the squad for South Africa tour. While Mayank and Parag were sidelined due to injuries, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were named in the contingent that will tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal has also received his first T20I call-up while Madhya Pradesh paceman Avesh Khan too has been recalled.
Ramandeep, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, is a hard-hitting lower-order batter who can bowl a bit of medium pace. He impressed in domestic cricket with Punjab before doing well in IPL 2024. RCB pacer Dayal too has been impressive in both domestic cricket and last season's IPL.
India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
India vs South Africa T20I series schedule
1st T20I: Friday, November 8 at Durban
2nd T20I: Sunday, November 10 at Gqeberha
3rd T20I: Wednesday, November 13 at Centurion
4th T20I: Friday, November 15 at Johannesburg
The series will be the first time the two teams will meet since the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados where India defeated South Africa in a thriller to clinch the trophy.