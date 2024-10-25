Cricket

India Squad For SA T20Is Announced: No Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag; New Names Included

Mayank Yadav, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag were not part of the squad due to injuries. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the side

IND-Vs-BAN-AP-Photo
India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery. Photo: Manish Swarup/AP
info_icon

BCCI on Friday announced the squad for India’s T20I series against South Africa with Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak earning maiden national call-ups. (More Cricket News)

Pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag were not part of the squad due to injuries. Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the side for the series that begins November 8 in Durban. Axar Patel was back into the squad after a break during the Bangladesh series.

Five players from the squad that faced Bangladesh in India's 3-0 triumph at home have not been included in the squad for South Africa tour. While Mayank and Parag were sidelined due to injuries, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were named in the contingent that will tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

File photo of India pacer Mohammed Shami. - null
No Shami In India Squad For Australia Test Tour; Abhimanyu Gets Look In - Check Full Team

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal has also received his first T20I call-up while Madhya Pradesh paceman Avesh Khan too has been recalled.

Ramandeep, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, is a hard-hitting lower-order batter who can bowl a bit of medium pace. He impressed in domestic cricket with Punjab before doing well in IPL 2024. RCB pacer Dayal too has been impressive in both domestic cricket and last season's IPL.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

India vs South Africa T20I series schedule

  • 1st T20I: Friday, November 8 at Durban

  • 2nd T20I: Sunday, November 10 at Gqeberha

  • 3rd T20I: Wednesday, November 13 at Centurion

  • 4th T20I: Friday, November 15 at Johannesburg

The series will be the first time the two teams will meet since the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados where India defeated South Africa in a thriller to clinch the trophy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Abdalyans Beat India Blues By 20 Runs| IND-187/7; AFG-206/4
  2. No Shami In India Squad For Australia Test Tour; Abhimanyu Gets Look In - Check Full Team
  3. India Squad For SA T20Is Announced: No Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag; New Names Included
  4. Rachin Ravindra: The Meteoric Rise Of A Cricketing Star
  5. United States Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: SCO Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
  2. KBFC 1-3 BFC, ISL 2024-25: Edger Mendez Comes Off Bench To Extend Bengaluru FC's Unbeaten Run
  3. Bologna Vs AC Milan Serie A Match At Renato Dal'Ara Stadium Postponed Due To Flooding
  4. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Carlo Ancelotti Does Not Fear Barca Ahead Of El Clasico
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Arne Slot Says Reds Must Do Better Against Premier League Title Rivals
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors
  2. India 3-3 New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Last-minute Strike Helps IND Salvage Draw
  3. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  5. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  3. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  2. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  3. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  4. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  5. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs