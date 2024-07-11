India Champions Vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND V AUS Match

It will be India Champions vs Australia Champions in the second semi-final match of the inaugural World Championship of Legends on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground in Northampton, England. (More Cricket News)
India Champions led by Yuvraj Singh have struggled to find their rhythm in the tournament. They lost three of their last matches, however, still managed to enter the semi-finals by virtue of better NNR. Nevertheless, India showed promising form in their first two matches, defeating England and West Indies, but faltered against Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa.
Speaking of Australia, the team led by Brett Lee initially faced disappointment in the opening match against Pakistan losing it by five wickets. However, soon after, then they mounted one of the strongest comebacks and won four matches back-to-back handing defeat to West Indies, England, India, and south Africa, ultimately finishing at the top of the table.
When is India Champions Vs Australia Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?
India Champions Vs Australia Champions World Champions League 2024 Semi-final match will be held on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground, Northampton at 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India Champions Vs Australia Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?
In India the World Champions League 2024 semi-final match will be live aired on Star Sports TV channel. For live streaming online, FanCode is the option.
In Pakistan the matches will be available to stream on Tamasha app and website.
Fans in West Indies can watch the World Champions League matches on Fox Sports.
TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.
India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh (c), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Anureet Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Rahul Shukla
Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine (c & w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Brad Haddin, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes.