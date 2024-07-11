Cricket

India Champions Vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND V AUS Match

Here's the all the live streaming details of India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-final match

India Champions World Championship Of Legends 2024 Instagram
India Champions team at the World Championship Of Legends 2024. Photo: Instagram | World Championship Of Legends
info_icon

It will be India Champions vs Australia Champions in the second semi-final match of the inaugural World Championship of Legends on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground in Northampton, England.  (More Cricket News)

India Champions led by Yuvraj Singh have struggled to find their rhythm in the tournament. They lost three of their last matches, however, still managed to enter the semi-finals by virtue of better NNR. Nevertheless, India showed promising form in their first two matches, defeating England and West Indies, but faltered against Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa.

Speaking of Australia, the team led by Brett Lee initially faced disappointment in the opening match against Pakistan losing it by five wickets. However, soon after, then they mounted one of the strongest comebacks and won four matches back-to-back handing defeat to West Indies, England, India, and south Africa, ultimately finishing at the top of the table.

When is India Champions Vs Australia Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?


India Champions Vs Australia Champions World Champions League 2024 Semi-final match will be held on July 12, Friday at the County Cricket Ground, Northampton at 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India Champions Vs Australia Champions WCL 2024 Semi-final match?

In India the World Champions League 2024 semi-final match will be live aired on Star Sports TV channel. For live streaming online, FanCode is the option.

In Pakistan the matches will be available to stream on Tamasha app and website.

Fans in West Indies can watch the World Champions League matches on Fox Sports.

TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.

India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh (c), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Anureet Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Rahul Shukla


Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine (c & w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Brad Haddin, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Cricket: Wanindu Hasaranga Resigns As SL T20 Captain Ahead Of India Series
  2. India Champions Vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND V AUS Match
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM
  4. Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match
  5. Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'
Football News
  1. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
  5. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
  3. Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Joins Duty In Washim After Transfer
  4. NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar
  5. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi's 5-Minute-Long Video With Message For PM Modi To Visit State| Watch
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  2. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  3. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  4. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  5. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
US News
  1. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  2. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  3. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  4. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies
  4. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  5. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini In Action Against Donna Vekic At Wimbledon 2024; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18