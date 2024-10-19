India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

India A will start their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a thrilling clash against arch rivals Pakistan A on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
Team India, led by Tilak Varma, boasts a wealth of talent in their squad, including Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, and Abhishek Sharma who emerged as a star of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He recently scored a century in India's T20I match against Zimbabwe.
Captain Varma brings a wave of confidence, having played four ODIs and 16 T20Is since making his international debut last year during India's tour of West Indies in 2023.
On the other hand, Pakistan enter the tournament with a strong team captained by Mohammad Haris, who stood out as the most important players of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament. The batting lineup features talented players like Haider Ali and Haseebullah, both of whom recently received call-ups for the second Test against England, along with Mehran Mumtaz.
The ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format for the first time this year. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, divided into two groups. India A and Pakistan A are placed in Group B.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match Live Streaming Details:
When is India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?
The India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be held on October 19, Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match?
The India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telicast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app. In addition, all the matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Squads:
India A:
Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
Pakistan A:
Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousuf.