India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final: AFG-A Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Afghanistan A captain Darwish Rasooli won the toss and chose to bat first against India A in Al Amerat on Friday (October 25) in the second semi-final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming)
Playing XIs
India A: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan.
Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami.
Tilak Varma's men will be looking to keep their victory juggernaut going and prevail over the Afghan Abdalyan to enter the title round. India have won three consecutive matches in the tournament and a fourth win will take them to the summit clash, where Sri Lanka A have booked a spot.
Earlier in the day, the Lankans beat Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the first semi-final to advance to the final.