Cricket

India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final: AFG-A Bat First - Check Playing 11s

India have won three consecutive matches in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup and a fourth win will take them to the summit clash, where Sri Lanka A have booked a spot

Afghanistan A cricket team trains ahead of its Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final against India A
The Afghanistan A cricket team trains ahead of its Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final against India A in Al Amerat. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon

Afghanistan A captain Darwish Rasooli won the toss and chose to bat first against India A in Al Amerat on Friday (October 25) in the second semi-final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming)

Playing XIs

India A: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan.

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami.

Tilak Varma's men will be looking to keep their victory juggernaut going and prevail over the Afghan Abdalyan to enter the title round. India have won three consecutive matches in the tournament and a fourth win will take them to the summit clash, where Sri Lanka A have booked a spot.

Earlier in the day, the Lankans beat Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the first semi-final to advance to the final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Abdalyan Openers Send IND Blues On Leather Hunt | AFG-135/0 In 13 Overs
  2. Jemimah Rodrigues' Father Ivan Refutes Allegations Of 'Conversion Meetings' At Khar Gymkhana
  3. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  4. Pakistan Vs England 3rd Test Day 2: PAK In Charge After Saud Shakeel's Century
  5. India A Vs Afghanistan A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final: AFG-A Bat First - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Blues In Lead After 30 Minutes
  2. Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Arne Slot Says Reds Must Do Better Against Premier League Title Rivals
  3. Werder Bremen Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface In Contention After Recovering From Car Crash Injuries
  4. Augsburg Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin's Side Needs First Away Win To Stay In Touch With Top Spots
  5. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors
  2. India 3-3 New Zealand, Sultan Of Johor Cup: Last-minute Strike Helps IND Salvage Draw
  3. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  5. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
  3. ‘Kashmir Not Going To Become Part Of Pakistan’: Farooq Abdullah Reacts After Gulmarg Attack
  4. The Resurgence Of Militancy In Kashmir?
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  4. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  5. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs