India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Tilak Varma & Co Seek Fourth Win In Row

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, to be played between India A and Afghanistan A in Al Amerat on Friday (October 25). Tilak Varma's men will be looking to keep their victory juggernaut going and prevail over the Afghan Abdalyan to enter the title round. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the IND-A vs AFG-A match, right here.

25 Oct 2024, 06:01:56 pm IST India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 2: Squads India A: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Tilak Varma(c), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vaibhav Arora, Aaqib Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore. Afghanistan A: Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah, Abdul Rahman.