Cricket

AFG Vs SA: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Who Plays For KKR, Bamboozles Proteas In Sharjah - WATCH

Afghanistan carved out six-wicket victory over inexperienced South Africa on Wednesday in the first one-day international of their three-match series

Allah-Mohammad-Ghazanfar-AFG-vs-SA-X-Photo
AM Ghazanfar in action against South Africa on Wednesday. Photo: X/ACBofficials
info_icon

Afghanistan cricket team scripted history when they clinched their first-ever ODI victory over South Africa with a comfortable six-wicket win in the first of the three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday. (Match Highlights | Report | Cricket News)

The Proteas were bowled out for a paltry 106 against Afghanistan as the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/35) and AM Ghazanfar (3/20) ran through the South African batting, setting up the stage for the Afghanistan batters to chase down the target.

Ghazanfar sent back Tristian Stubbs and Jason Smith in the 1st ODI.

AM Ghazanfar alongside West Indies Shane Rutherford of the West Indies, did not get a single game for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024.

Afghanistan didn’t panic to reach 107-4 in 25 overs despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over. Gulbadin Naib (34 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (25 not out) eased the chase as both smashed two sixes each.

South Africa top-order batters were guilty of playing expansive shots with Markram and Reeza Hendricks both playing Farooqi back onto their stumps and Tony de Zorzi top-edging the left-arm fast bowler to mid-on.

The second match of the series will be played Friday with the final game scheduled for Sunday.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Stars With Sixth Century
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 2nd ODI Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  5. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Nizams Face Sunil Chhetri's The Blues In Sree Kanteerava
  2. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
  3. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  4. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  5. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Row: Centre To Probe Matter As Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
  2. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
  3. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  4. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  5. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know