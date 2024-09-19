Afghanistan cricket team scripted history when they clinched their first-ever ODI victory over South Africa with a comfortable six-wicket win in the first of the three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday. (Match Highlights | Report | Cricket News)
The Proteas were bowled out for a paltry 106 against Afghanistan as the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/35) and AM Ghazanfar (3/20) ran through the South African batting, setting up the stage for the Afghanistan batters to chase down the target.
Ghazanfar sent back Tristian Stubbs and Jason Smith in the 1st ODI.
AM Ghazanfar alongside West Indies Shane Rutherford of the West Indies, did not get a single game for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024.
Afghanistan didn’t panic to reach 107-4 in 25 overs despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over. Gulbadin Naib (34 not out) and Azmatullah Omarzai (25 not out) eased the chase as both smashed two sixes each.
South Africa top-order batters were guilty of playing expansive shots with Markram and Reeza Hendricks both playing Farooqi back onto their stumps and Tony de Zorzi top-edging the left-arm fast bowler to mid-on.
The second match of the series will be played Friday with the final game scheduled for Sunday.
(With AP inputs)