Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: RSA Choose To Bat First Against AFG

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever bilateral ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa, starting September 18 in Sharjah. This three-match series marks the first time these teams are facing each other outside of ICC tournaments. Both Afghanistan and South Africa view this series as crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan next year. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI match here. (More Sports News)