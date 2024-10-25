PAK-A Vs SL-A, Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Sri Lanka Beat Shaheens By 7 Wickets To Reach Final

Sri Lanka A reached final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup 2024 with a 7-wicket victory over Shaheens in Al Amerat on Friday, October 25. (Match Highlights)
Batting first Pakistan A posted a modest total of 135/9 in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka A chased down the target with ease, finishing at 137/3 in just 16.3 overs, winning by 7 wickets.
Omair Yousuf top-scored for Pakistan A with 68 runs off 46 balls, but once Dushan Hemantha took his wicket, the Lankans tightened their bowling, limiting other batters to under 20 runs and quickly dismissing the entire side.
Hemantha’s outstanding spell of 4 wickets for just 21 runs in 4 overs was crucial in leading Nuwanidu Fernando’s team to victory. This bowling figure also earned him the Player of the Match award.
In the chase for 136 runs, wicketkeeper Lahiru Udara made a huge impact with a blistering 43 off just 20 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes. And then, in a display of resilience, Ahan Wickramasinghe score an unbeaten 52 off 46, helping secure Sri Lanka A's spot in the final.
Pakistan A will now go home and Sri Lanka will face the challenge of either India A or Afghanistan A on October 27.