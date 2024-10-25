Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike

Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman by 74 runs to register their first win of the tournament in the seventh match of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Monday. X/ @TheRealPCBMedia

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. Pakistan A, known as the Pakistan Shaheens, face off against Sri Lanka A in Al Amerat on Friday, October 25. Sri Lanka A topped Group A on net run rate ahead of Afghanistan A to advance with two wins from three games, while Pakistan Shaheens clinched second place in Group B, just behind India A. The winner of this clash will meet the winner of the India A vs Afghanistan A semi-final in the grand finale. Catch all the action right here as the PAK-A vs SL-A showdown unfolds live

LIVE UPDATES

25 Oct 2024, 03:01:41 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: WICKET Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris (6) departs after poorly executing a flick shot off a yorker! Eshan Malinga's precise delivery deceives the batter, who looks foolish after his impressive 71 in the previous game. Qasim Akram now steps in at No. 4. PAK A: 45/2

25 Oct 2024, 02:55:57 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 Mohammad Haris has a shaky start but manages to find the boundary with a thick edge that goes behind the stumps for his first runs. Meanwhile, Nimesh Vimukthi continues to bowl from the other end. PAK A: 43/1

25 Oct 2024, 02:50:33 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: WICKET Nipun Ransika makes an impact after changing ends, as Yasir Khan (2) drives a fuller delivery directly to a fielder for an easy catch. Sri Lanka A gains momentum while Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris walks in early once again. PAK A: 42/1

25 Oct 2024, 02:38:36 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 The Pakistan A batters are setting an aggressive tone early on, scoring boundaries in the initial overs and putting pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers, who are starting to feel a bit nervous. PAK A: 24/0

25 Oct 2024, 02:32:32 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Playing XIs Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran Sri Lanka A: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga

25 Oct 2024, 02:27:01 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: National Anthems Underway The players line up and stand for the national anthems, beginning with Pakistan A, followed by Sri Lanka A.

25 Oct 2024, 02:21:35 pm IST PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 Score: Toss Update Pakistan A win the toss and decide to bat first against Sri Lanka A.

25 Oct 2024, 01:55:55 pm IST Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 LIVE Score: Full Squad Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Yashodha Lanka, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundera, Eshan Malinga. Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir.