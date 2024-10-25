Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: WICKET
Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris (6) departs after poorly executing a flick shot off a yorker! Eshan Malinga's precise delivery deceives the batter, who looks foolish after his impressive 71 in the previous game.
Qasim Akram now steps in at No. 4.
PAK A: 45/2
Mohammad Haris has a shaky start but manages to find the boundary with a thick edge that goes behind the stumps for his first runs. Meanwhile, Nimesh Vimukthi continues to bowl from the other end.
PAK A: 43/1
Nipun Ransika makes an impact after changing ends, as Yasir Khan (2) drives a fuller delivery directly to a fielder for an easy catch. Sri Lanka A gains momentum while Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris walks in early once again.
PAK A: 42/1
The Pakistan A batters are setting an aggressive tone early on, scoring boundaries in the initial overs and putting pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers, who are starting to feel a bit nervous.
PAK A: 24/0
Playing XIs
Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran
Sri Lanka A: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga
National Anthems Underway
The players line up and stand for the national anthems, beginning with Pakistan A, followed by Sri Lanka A.
Toss Update
Pakistan A win the toss and decide to bat first against Sri Lanka A.
Full Squad
Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Yashodha Lanka, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundera, Eshan Malinga.
Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir.
Live Streaming
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final is live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India, with streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.