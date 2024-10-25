Cricket

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike

Follow the Live score and updates from the Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka, ACC Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
25 October 2024
25 October 2024
Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman by 74 runs to register their first win of the tournament in the seventh match of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Monday. X/ @TheRealPCBMedia
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. Pakistan A, known as the Pakistan Shaheens, face off against Sri Lanka A in Al Amerat on Friday, October 25. Sri Lanka A topped Group A on net run rate ahead of Afghanistan A to advance with two wins from three games, while Pakistan Shaheens clinched second place in Group B, just behind India A. The winner of this clash will meet the winner of the India A vs Afghanistan A semi-final in the grand finale. Catch all the action right here as the PAK-A vs SL-A showdown unfolds live
LIVE UPDATES

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: WICKET

Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris (6) departs after poorly executing a flick shot off a yorker! Eshan Malinga's precise delivery deceives the batter, who looks foolish after his impressive 71 in the previous game.

Qasim Akram now steps in at No. 4.

PAK A: 45/2

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1

Mohammad Haris has a shaky start but manages to find the boundary with a thick edge that goes behind the stumps for his first runs. Meanwhile, Nimesh Vimukthi continues to bowl from the other end.

PAK A: 43/1

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: WICKET

Nipun Ransika makes an impact after changing ends, as Yasir Khan (2) drives a fuller delivery directly to a fielder for an easy catch. Sri Lanka A gains momentum while Pakistan A captain Mohammad Haris walks in early once again.

PAK A: 42/1

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1

The Pakistan A batters are setting an aggressive tone early on, scoring boundaries in the initial overs and putting pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers, who are starting to feel a bit nervous.

PAK A: 24/0

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Playing XIs

Pakistan A: Omair Yousuf, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran

Sri Lanka A: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: National Anthems Underway

The players line up and stand for the national anthems, beginning with Pakistan A, followed by Sri Lanka A.

PAK A Vs SL A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 Score: Toss Update

Pakistan A win the toss and decide to bat first against Sri Lanka A.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 LIVE Score: Full Squad

Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Yashodha Lanka, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundera, Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1 LIVE Score: Live Streaming

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final is live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India, with streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Hosts In Trouble As Kiwis' Lead Builds In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 114/3, 259
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike
  3. BGT: '2018-19 Series Loss Against India More Hurtful Than 2020-21', Says Pat Cummins
  4. Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Indian Batting Collapse In First Session, Trail By 152 Runs At Lunch
Football News
  1. MLS Cup Playoff: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Set To Face Atlanta United In Opener
  2. Europa League: Spurs Win 1-0 Thanks To Richarlison Penalty - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics
  4. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  5. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  2. MUDA Scam: ED Summons 6 Employees In Alleged Money Laundering Case | Details
  3. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  4. In Photos: Cyclone Dana Brings Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal
  5. Maha Elections: Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew To Take On Uncle Ajit; Baba Siddique's Son Joins NCP
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  2. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  3. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  4. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  5. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Nipun Ransika Disrupts PAK A's Rhythm With Early Strike
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs