Post-Asia Cup Integration

All four players — Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak and Harshit — are part of the India T20I squad for the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE and will join the India A team once the tournament concludes on September 28. The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.