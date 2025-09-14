India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana are all part of the Indian T20I squad for the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and will join the India A team once the tournament ends on September 28, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
India A Squad For Australia A One-Days Abhishek Sharma Arshdeep Singh Tilak Varma Harshit Rana
Arshdeep Singh trains ahead of India's T20I match against Pakistan in Asia Cup. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A to host Australia A in Kanpur for 3 one-dayers on September 30, October 3 and October 5

  • Two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow prior to that

  • India A squads feature 13 players for first one-dayer and 15 for next two games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) included opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the India A squad for the second and third One-dayers against Australia A, announced on Sunday (September 14, 2025). Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana were also added for the final two matches.

Post-Asia Cup Integration

All four players — Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak and Harshit — are part of the India T20I squad for the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE and will join the India A team once the tournament concludes on September 28. The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

Leadership And Full Squad Breakdown

Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team as captain in the first one-day match on September 30, while Tilak Verma will take over the captaincy for the subsequent two matches on October 3 and 5.

Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone - Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee picked the squads, with the first match featuring 13 players and the following two matches expanding to 15 players. Delhi left-handed batter Priyansh Arya and Simrjeet Singh have been selected solely for the opening match. The full team lists are below:

Related Content

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simrjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-dayers: Tilak Verma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
Tags

