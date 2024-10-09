India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20I World Cup Toss Update: IND-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and has opted to bat in this crucial Group A encounter against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 9. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
Speaking at the toss, Harmanpreet said, "We gonna bat first, so far we haven't batted first so thought we will have a bat and put a decent total on the board. Feeling better (talking about her neck injury), if we play better cricket maybe I will feel more better. Asia Cup we played good cricket, one odd day they played good cricket. We are going with the same eleven we played in the same game."
Check Playing XIs:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.
A win for India tonight, could boost their chances of making the semi-final whereas Sri Lanka are in a do-or-die situation. A defeat here and they are out, so Chamari Athapaththu and co neet a win at all costs.