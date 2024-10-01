South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in their warm-up encounter against India ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 going on in the UAE. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
The warm-up match between India and South Africa is being played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Check out the full squads below. Remember, all members of the squad can participate in the match.
Squads
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Asha Sobhana
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder
India had defeated West Indies to win their first warm-up match ahead of the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues' half-century followed by a three-wicket haul from Pooja Vastrakar helped India gain a 20-run win in the warm-up fixture.
South Africa had faced a one-sided defeat to New Zealand in their first warm-up match. South African women were bowled out for just 92 and the White Ferns finished the game in just the 15th over, chasing the target with eight wickets in hand.