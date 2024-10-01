IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa Win Toss; Put India To Bat

File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. X | BCCI Women

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match. India come into the game on the back of a dominant win against the West Indies in their first warm-up fixture while South Africa lost their warm-up clash against New Zealand. Both teams have been pooled in different groups in the World Cup. Follow live proceedings here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2024, 07:14:22 pm IST IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up So, South Africa have won the toss and they will be bowling first. We will see Indian batters and the South African team stride out soon. Mind you, South Africa are being led by Sane Luus while Indian captain is Harmanpreet Kaur.

1 Oct 2024, 07:04:09 pm IST IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Here are the squads of both the sides for this encounter. Remember all players from this squad can feature in the warm-up match. India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Asha Sobhana South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder

1 Oct 2024, 06:49:15 pm IST IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up India defeated West Indies by 20 runs in their first warm-up game. South Africa, on the other hand, were bowled out for 92 and lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their first warm-up match. This is the second and final warm-up match for both the teams.