IND-W Vs PAK-W: India Women Beat Pakistan Women By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 – In Pics

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits on the pitch after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur falls on the pitch as she loses her balance as she hurt herself while trying to make it back to the crease at full stretch during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a reverse sweep shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India's Shafali Verma which was turned down by the third umpire during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's captain Fatema Sana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Nida Dar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Indian fans cheer as Pakistan lost its first wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.