Cricket

IND-W Vs PAK-W: India Women Beat Pakistan Women By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 – In Pics

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a vital 24-ball 29 as India eked out a six-wicket win over traditional rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament. Harmanpreet, though, retired hurt with India on the verge of victory.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

1/9
Pakistan Women vs India Women
Pakistan Women vs India Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits on the pitch after she hurt herself while batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

2/9
IND Women vs PAK Women
IND Women vs PAK Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur falls on the pitch as she loses her balance as she hurt herself while trying to make it back to the crease at full stretch during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

3/9
PAK Women vs IND Women
PAK Women vs IND Women Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

4/9
IND-W Vs PAK-W
IND-W Vs PAK-W Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a reverse sweep shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

5/9
ICC Womens T20 World Cup, Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Cricket Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India's Shafali Verma which was turned down by the third umpire during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

6/9
Womens T20 World Cup 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's captain Fatema Sana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

7/9
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket India Pakistan
Emirates Women's World T20 Cricket India Pakistan Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Nida Dar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

8/9
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket Pakistan India
Emirates Women's World T20 Cricket Pakistan India Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indian fans cheer as Pakistan lost its first wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

9/9
Womens T20 World Cup
Women's T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  2. What Gives? Pakistan Cricket's Litany Of Woes Overflowing In 2024
  3. West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: How Arshdeep Set Up India Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
  5. China Vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Gudmundsson Seals Win After De Gea Penalty Heroics
  2. Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues
  3. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Inaki Williams Shares Blame As The Lions Miss Three Penalties Against Gironistes
  4. Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Liam Manning Bemoans The Robins' Struggles After Severnside Derby Draw
  5. Brighton 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Hurzeler Lauds Seagulls Comeback After Finding Missing Confidence
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  2. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  4. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  5. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Iran And Israel Inch Closer To All Out War
  2. Why Arab Governments Stay Indifferent To Palestine
  3. Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars
  4. Antarctica Turning Green? Rapid Plant Growth Highlights Alarming Effects Of Climate Change
  5. Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'