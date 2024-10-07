Cricket

IND-W Vs PAK-W: India Women Beat Pakistan Women By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 – In Pics

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a vital 24-ball 29 as India eked out a six-wicket win over traditional rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament. Harmanpreet, though, retired hurt with India on the verge of victory.