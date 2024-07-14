Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief

Mukesh Kumar finished with figures of 4-22, taking two wickets in the 18th over to secure a 4-1 series win for reigning T20 world champions India

Mukesh Kumar as India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs.
Mukesh Kumar took four wickets as India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the final game of their T20I five-series fixture in Harare. (Scorecard | As It Happened)

Kumar finished with figures of 4-22, taking two wickets in the 18th over to secure the win for the reigning T20 world champions. 

Having failed to take any wickets from their 92 balls in their 10-wicket defeat on Saturday, Zimbabwe needed just four deliveries to get their first on Sunday as Sikandar Raza bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal out for 12. 

The Chevrons continued their fast start as Abhishek Sharma (14) and Shubman Gill (13) fell early on, which had India at 44-3 by the end of the sixth over. 

Sanju Samson's 58 from 45 deliveries steadied the ship, but Blessing Muzarabani (2-19) starred with the ball in hand as India finished on 167-6 after 20 overs. 

Zimbabwe's chase for a second win of the series got off to the worst possible start, however, losing Wesley Madhevere for a duck after just the third ball. 

Despite Dion Myers (34) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) attempting to revive a comeback, Zimbabwe failed to find their rhythm at the crease. 

Indian batsman Sanju Samson in action during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. - AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1

BY PTI

Faraz Akram's 16 runs from three balls in the 17th over offered slight hope, but Zimbabwe saw three wickets fall in quick succession, finishing 125 all out and confirming a 4-1 series defeat. 

Data Debrief: India continue T20 champion form

India have now won seven of their last eight men's T20Is against Zimbabwe, including each of the last four, giving them their longest winning streak against the Chevrons. 

Shivam Dube took the wicket on Sikandar Raza, India's 11th dismissal via run out in the men's T20Is they have played in 2024, better than any of the full-member sides. 

