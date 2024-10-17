Cricket

IND Vs NZ: India Record Lowest Home Test Score In Opener Against New Zealand In Bengaluru

Tim Southee (1-8) started the collapse when he clean bowled captain Rohit Sharma for two, with Matt Henry (5-15) and Will O'Rourke (4-22) continuing the onslaught

India vs New Zealand test
India produced their lowest Test score on home soil against New Zealand
info_icon

India produced their lowest Test score ever on home soil in the first innings of their opening match against New Zealand, scoring just 46 runs in Bangalore. (More Cricket News)

Devon Conway's 91 from 105 deliveries helped the Black Caps to a 134-run lead on Thursday after day one was washed out, with India facing an uphill task in trying to resurrect their hopes of victory. 

Tim Southee (1-8) started the collapse when he clean bowled captain Rohit Sharma for two, with Matt Henry (5-15) and Will O'Rourke (4-22) continuing the onslaught.

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja (left) celebrates the fall of Will Young with his Indian teammates. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Virat Kohli was one of five India batters to be dismissed for a duck as they collapsed from 31-3 to 46 all out with just over 31 overs bowled. 

The tourists surpassed India's measly total with nine wickets still in hand, as New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Conway started strongly.

Kuldeep Yadav (1-57) and Ravindra Jadeja (1-28) managed to take the wickets of Conway and Will Young (33), though the damage had already been done. 

Rachin Ravindra (22) and Daryl Mitchell (14) will start at the crease on day two for New Zealand, who will be looking to press home their advantage after reaching stumps 180/3.

Data Debrief: When it rains, it pours

After seeing the opening day of play postponed due to heavy rain, India may have wished for the heavens to open once again during their remarkable collapse.

Thursday's 46 runs is the lowest-ever Test innings score India have managed on home soil, and their third-lowest Test score ever. 

Their worst came against Australia in Adelaide in 2020, when they were bowled out for 36, with their previous lowest total at home in Test matches coming in 1987, when they scored 75 against West Indies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: SA-W Stun AUS-W By 8 Wickets To Reach Summit Clash
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur Retains Captaincy As India Announce Squad For New Zealand WODI Series
  3. IND Vs NZ: India Record Lowest Home Test Score In Opener Against New Zealand In Bengaluru
  4. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England’s Destiny In Balance As Day 3 Wraps Up At 36-2, Chasing 297 In Multan
  5. IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Report: India In Trouble After Getting Out On 46; Kiwis Reach 180/3
Football News
  1. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board
  3. NEUFC 2-3 CFC: Chennaiyin Overcome NorthEast Challenge As ISL Returns After Break
  4. India 5-2 Pakistan: IND Begin SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Campaign With Thumping Win
  5. Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  4. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  2. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  3. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  4. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  5. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Climate Crisis: Global Water Cycle Disrupted For The First Time In History| What All Are At Stake?
  2. Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, The October 7 Mastermind, Dead In Military Op In Gaza: Israel
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  4. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  5. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy