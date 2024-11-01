Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Late Collapse Undoes India's Bowling Gains On Day 1

India bowled New Zealand out for 235, powered by Ravindra Jadeja's fifer. But the hosts lost three wickets in seven balls to the end the first day on a disappointing note in Mumbai

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
New Zealand cricket team
New Zealand rallied with three late wickets
info_icon

Ravindra Jadeja took a five-for but New Zealand hit back with some late wickets of their own against India on Friday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

India looked in complete control at 78-1 in the penultimate over of the first day of the third Test in Mumbai, having bowled New Zealand out for 235.

Jadeja, who bowled 22 unchanged overs, was in sensational form with the ball, taking 5-65.

Able support arrived from the excellent Washington Sundar, who finished with figures of 4-81. His haul included the wicket of Daryl Mitchell (82), who was the only New Zealand batter to really make a dent.

Rohit Sharma's dismissal for 18 in the seventh over did not derail a positive start to India's chase, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (31 not out) looking steady at the crease.

However, Jaiswal was bowled by Ajaz Patel (2-33) in the 18th over, with Mohammed Siraj pinned lbw from the very next ball.

Patel was unable to complete his hat-trick, but Virat Kohli was run out for four in the next over as New Zealand rallied, and the tourists now have plenty of momentum heading into day two.

Data Debrief: Three of a kind

India have won their last three Tests at Wankhede Stadium, including a 372-run win over New Zealand in their last match at the venue (3 December 2021), after not registering a win in three matches prior to that span (D1 L2).

And they looked well placed to push on and continue that run as they looked to avoid slipping to a third defeat of the series.

They last lost three successive Tests on home soil back in the 1970s, when they faced England, but their late capitulation has left them vulnerable to matching that.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Is Virat Kohli Returning As RCB Captain In IPL 2025? Coach 'Looking For His Leadership Again'
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Late Collapse Undoes India's Bowling Gains On Day 1
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Hosts Commit Hara-Kiri In Mumbai | IND - 86/4; NZ - 235
  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja's Five-for Headlines Day 1 In Mumbai - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Tour Opening Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Highlights, AFC Challenge League: EBFC Into Quarter-finals With 3-2 Win
  2. Manchester United Confirm Ruben Amorim As New Head Coach - Check Contract Details
  3. FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League: BFC Aim To Ride On Unbeaten Form To Outwit FCG
  4. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Fixtures On TV And Online
  5. East Bengal 3-2 Nejmeh SC: Red And Gold Brigade Confirm AFC Challenge League Quarter-final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  2. Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Poor’ After Diwali Bash
  3. Indian Army Begins Patrolling In Demchok Along LAC: Reports
  4. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  5. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival