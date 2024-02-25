Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Registers Another Feat, Claims 35th Five-Wicket Haul

The 37-year-old claimed his 35th five-wicket haul to go level with Anil Kumble's record in Tests

Outlook Sports Desk
February 25, 2024

R Ashwin (Right) celebrates a wicket in Ranchi against England. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave his side the ideal start on day three of the 4th Test match against England in Ranchi when he sent back Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries. The visitors were handed a 46-run lead after Shoaib Bashir's five-for dismissed India for 307, but it was Ashwin who dismantled England early on as he reduced the visitors to 24/2. (Day 3 Highlights | More Cricket News)

He would then go on to scalp three more to complete yet another five-for in Tests, his 35th five-wicket-haul in Tests.

Duckett was caught at short leg, whereas Pope was trapped leg before as Ashwin also went past Anil Kumble to become the fastest bowler to pluck 350 Indian wickets on home territory. It also levelled him with the most five-fors by an Indian bowler.

The Ranchi Test was Ashwin's 59th on home soil and is in line to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala. The Chennai offie also tied with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan to become the joint-fastest to scalp 350 Test wickets.

Most Five-fers In Test Cricket

67 M Muralitharan (133 Tests)
37 S Warne (145 Tests)
36 R Hadlee (86 Tests)
35* R Ashwin (99 Tests)
35 A Kumble (132 Tests)

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravi Ashwin celebrates his 500th wicket - (AP/ Ajit Solanki)
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, the 37-year-old had become the fastest Indian and the second-fastest to reach 500 Test wickets. The veteran spinner reached this landmark during the 3rd Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

He is also the second bowler after James Anderson to scalp 100 or more wickes in Tests between India and England. Overall, Ashwin has played 99 Tests with 507 wickets at an average of 23.92.

