India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave his side the ideal start on day three of the 4th Test match against England in Ranchi when he sent back Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries. The visitors were handed a 46-run lead after Shoaib Bashir's five-for dismissed India for 307, but it was Ashwin who dismantled England early on as he reduced the visitors to 24/2. (Day 3 Highlights | More Cricket News)