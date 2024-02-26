Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Pulls Up Sarfaraz Khan For Not Wearing A Helmet - Watch

Rohit Sharma was seen schooling youngster Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing a helmet while fielding at silly point on Day 3 of the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi

Outlook Sports Desk

February 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma on the field on day 3 of the fourth Test. Photo: JioCinema Screengrab
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is a stern man on the field and youngster Sarfaraz Khan was at the receiving end of it when the skipper schooled the batter on day 3 of the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi. With Shoaib Bashir at the crease, Sarfaraz was seen without a helmet at silly point and that Rohit was quickly to notice that. (IND Vs ENG Blog |More Cricket News)

The incident took place in the later part of England's second innings when Kuldeep Yadav was bowling. Sarfaraz, who was playing in only his second Test, came to field at close-in position without wearing a helmet, leading to Rohit warning him.

"Arey bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le (brother, no need to act like a hero, wear the helmet)," Rohit was heard telling Sarfaraz in his inimitable style.

Sarfaraz had to listen to his captain. A helmet was brought from the Indian dressing room and Sarfaraz wore it.

Sarfaraz took two catches during the England second innings, one of which was at short- leg to dismiss Ben Duckett off R Ashwin for the team's first wicket, and then he dived forward at mid-on to get hold of a mistimed loft from Tom Hartley off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped another five-for as India bowled out England for 145 on day 3 of the fourth Test on Sunday to set the hosts a target of 192 to seal the series.

India were 40-0 at stumps, needing another 152 to win their third straight match and the five-Test series.

(With PTI inputs)

