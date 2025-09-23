IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup Super Four: Dubai Weather Forecast And Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

India and Bangladesh clash against each other in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand, with the middle overs likely to be crucial in deciding the outcome
India and Bangladesh will be clashing against each other in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Both teams have won their Super 4 openers, so a win in this clash will confirm the winner's spot in the final.
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their first Super 4 clash in a last over thriller. On the other hand, India defeated Pakistan in the six wickets in their first Super 4 clash quite convincingly, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 74-run clash. This India vs Bangladesh preview shows how this clash will secure the winner's place in the final.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Dubai Weather Forecast
The match day is expected to be played under overcast skies, with AccuWeather forecasting clouds thickening as the day progresses. Temperatures should hover around 26°C in the morning, rising slightly to 27°C by the afternoon, ideal for cricket. Come evening, the cloud cover is likely to persist, while the mercury dips to a cooler 23°C.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Dubai Pitch Report
The Dubai International Stadium pitch usually offers plenty for the seamers, rewarding bowlers like Shami who can hit the deck and extract movement. His variations are expected to be a real asset across the tournament. Still, India are likely to stick with a combination of three spinners and two pacers, Shami alongside Arshdeep, since the surface tends to favour spin as the game progresses.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India Squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakarvarthy
Bangladesh Squad:
Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim