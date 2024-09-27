Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Report: Rain Forces Early Stumps In Kanpur

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot. PTI Photo
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Heavy showers brought about an early end to play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh with the visitors placed at 107 for 3 in their first innings in Kanpur on Friday. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.

Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were at the crease during the break.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil

BY Jagdish Yadav

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Chennai.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Kanpur; BAN - 107/3
  2. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman, Achieves Multiple Feats With 5th Ton
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger Roby' Assaulted, Rushed To Hospital - Report
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2: SL Maintain Control Despite Loss Of Dhananjaya De Silva
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why China Is Miffed Over An Arunachal Pradesh Mountain Peak's Newly Given Name
  2. To Celebrate Or Not: Durga Puja A Fortnight Away, RG Kar Case Divides Bengalis
  3. UP: School Principal, Believer Of 'Tantrik' Rituals, Kills Student For 'Prosperity'; 5 Held
  4. Minimum Wage Rates For Workers Hiked Up To Rs 1,035 Per Day | Check Revision
  5. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  2. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  3. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
  4. Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack
  5. China Lost Nuclear Submarine Months Ago, How Satellite Imagery Has Uncovered It Now
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  4. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  5. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Kiwis Toil Hard As Hosts Pile On The Runs In Galle
  7. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Kanpur; BAN - 107/3