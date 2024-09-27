Heavy showers brought about an early end to play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh with the visitors placed at 107 for 3 in their first innings in Kanpur on Friday. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.
The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.
India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Chennai.