India are taking on Australia in their final Super Eight match of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma & Co. have a chance to knock Australia out of the tournament after their shocking defeat against Afghanistan on Sunday. (Scorecard | Streaming)
Toss Update:
Australian captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
The pitch is the same that was used for the England vs South Africa game and 163 runs were defended. There is high wind blowing and the conditions are a lot cooler. So, expect some swing from the air. Seamers will be crucial but once batters set their eyes, they can score big. Chasing could be a difficult task on this pitch.
The Indian cricket team is unbeaten in the tournament and one more win will secure a place for them in the semi-finals. Australia, on the other hand, desperately need a win to stay alive in the race for the semis.
Mitchell Starc has replaced Ashton Agar in the playing XI for Australia. India are playing the same team.