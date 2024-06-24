Cricket

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC 2024 Super 8, Toss Update: India Bat First Against Australia; Starc Replaces Agar

India are set to take on Australia in match 51 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday. Here are the toss and playing XI updates for the IND Vs AUS match

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in a frame. AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli, left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

India are taking on Australia in their final Super Eight match of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma & Co. have a chance to knock Australia out of the tournament after their shocking defeat against Afghanistan on Sunday. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Toss Update:

Australian captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

The Men In Blue have won both of the Super 8 clashes in the T20 WC. - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Tejas Rane

The pitch is the same that was used for the England vs South Africa game and 163 runs were defended. There is high wind blowing and the conditions are a lot cooler. So, expect some swing from the air. Seamers will be crucial but once batters set their eyes, they can score big. Chasing could be a difficult task on this pitch.

The Indian cricket team is unbeaten in the tournament and one more win will secure a place for them in the semi-finals. Australia, on the other hand, desperately need a win to stay alive in the race for the semis.

Mitchell Starc has replaced Ashton Agar in the playing XI for Australia. India are playing the same team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  3. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
  4. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe
  5. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
Entertainment News
  1. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  2. Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood
  3. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  4. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  5. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant Falls; Rohit Sharma Shifts Gears
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Paris 2024: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Drain Putts For Early Olympic Golf Berths
  4. Igor Stimac's Remarks Intended To 'Malign' AIFF: India Football Federation Hits Back At Ex-Coach
  5. India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss
World News
  1. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  2. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
  3. Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'
  4. 3 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Cargo Ship Dali Leaves For Virginia
  5. Malaysia Airlines Flight To Bangkok Makes A U-Turn Due To A Pressurisation Issue
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages