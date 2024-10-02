Cricket

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test

Coming in at number seven, the left-handed batter Nikhil Kumar remained not out on 55 off 71 balls as India emerged winners in the final hour of the day's play

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19
Representative Image for IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Youth Test. Photo: File
info_icon

Nikhil Kumar showed excellent temperament on way to an unbeaten half-century under pressure and guided India U-19 to a nervy two-wicket win over Australia U-19 on the third day of the first unofficial Test in Chennai on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Coming in at number seven, the left-handed batter Kumar remained not out on 55 off 71 balls as India emerged winners in the final hour of the day's play.

This was after leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan did the spadework and returned excellent figures of 6/79 to bowl out Australia for 214 in their second innings.

Australia were 110 for four overnight.

Set a target of 212, a tricky proposition on this surface, India were dealt a massive blow straightaway as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who flayed the Australian attack to all parts of Chepauk during his stunning 62-ball 104 in the first innings, fell for just one run in the second over.

Australia's decision to hand the new ball to off-spinner Thomas Brown paid dividends as he had the in-form Suryavanshi caught by wicketkeeper Simon Brown with his second delivery of the innings.

Defending a modest total, the visitors heaved a sigh of relief at seeing Suryavanshi walking back to the dressing room at the start of Indian innings, and the Australians found more reasons to cheer when Aidan O'Connor had Vihaan Malhotra caught and bowled for 11 to leave India at 25 for two.

India U-19 national cricket team file photo. - ICC
IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI

BY PTI

A partnership of 71 runs ensued, between Nitya Pandya (51 off 86 balls) and KP Karthikeya (36 ff 52), as the duo pushed India towards a win.

However, both Karthikeya and Pandya were trapped in front of the wicket by leg-spinner Vishwa Ramkumar to leave the Indians in a spot of bother at 113 for four.

O'Connor made it worse for India by getting rid of Soham Patwardhan as the hosts lost their fifth wicket with a little under 100 runs still needed for victory.

That is when Kumar took charge of the situation and in the company of wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (23 off 52), helped India cross 150.

But just when it looked like the two could see the home team through, O'Connor had Kundu caught behind and then Ramkumar bowled Mohamed Enaan to leave India at 167 for seven.

Looking for another partnership, Player of the Match Kumar found an able ally in Samarth Nagaraj (19 off 34), as the duo added a match-winning 47 runs for the eighth wicket.

By the time Samarth got out, the match was almost in India's bag.

Brief Scores:

Australia U19: 293 and 214 all out in 67.4 overs (Riley Kingsell 48, Aidan O’Connor 35; Mohammed Enaan 6/79) vs India U19: 296 and 214/8 in 61.1 overs (Nitya Pandya 51, Nikhil Kumar not out 55; Aidan O'Connor 4/27).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NAM Vs UAE Toss Update, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series: Namibia Chose To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: RSA Win Toss, Bat First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs
  3. Women's T20 WC: Smriti Says, 'No Shortcuts To Toppling Australia; Teams Must Bring Their A-Game'
  4. Women's T20 World Cup, Group B Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Nepal Vs Oman, 5th T20I Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: BFC Look To Spoil MCFC's Homecoming Party
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: Fonseca Upbeat Despite UCL Loss
  4. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
  5. Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  2. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  5. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  2. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  3. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  4. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
  5. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Walks Out Of Jail On 20-Day Parole
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares UN Chief Persona Non-Grata; Fresh Ops In Gaza Kill 51
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3