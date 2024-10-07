IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

India Under-19 captain Soham Patwardhan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australaia Under-19 in their second unofficial Youth Test on October 7, Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19 2nd Youth Test Playing XIs
India U-19: Vihaan Malhotra, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, KP Karthikeya, Soham Patwardhan (c), Harvansh Pangalia, Nikhil Kumar, Mohamed Enaan, Chetan Sharma, Samarth Nagaraj, Vishwa Ramkumar, Anmoljeet Singh
Bench - Aditya Singh, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu, Aditya Rawat
Australia U-19: Riley Kingsell, Simon Budge, Oliver Peake (c), Steven Hogan, Alex Lee Young, Christian Howe, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Patterson, Lachlan Ranaldo, Harry Hoekstra
Bench: Thomas Brown, Zac Curtain, Hayden Schiller, Addison Sheriff
In their first Youth Test, India U-19 secured a two-wicket victory against Australia U-19 in a dramatic end. Nikhil Kumar showcased an excellent composure, smashing an unbeaten half-century under pressure, leading his team to a nail-biting win on the third day of the first unofficial Test in Chennai.
Australia U-19 Score In 1st Test: 293 and 214 all out in 67.4 overs
India U-19 Scores in 1st Test: India U19: 296 and 214/8 in 61.1
India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Live Streaming:
The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed yet.