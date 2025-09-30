ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Venue, Performers – All You Need To Know

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Guwahati will feature a special musical tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore. The ceremony will include performances by acclaimed singers such as Shreya Ghoshal and Papon (Angarag Papon Mahanta), along with Joi Barua and the Shillong Choir Chamber, celebrating Garg’s legacy and the rich musical heritage of the region.