ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Venue, Performers – All You Need To Know

The ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30 with an opening ceremony in a city still mourning the loss of Assam’s iconic cultural figure, Zubeen Garg. The event will take place at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, where India Women will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament’s inaugural match.
The Women’s ODI World Cup curtain-raiser itself has been toned down, reshaped as a heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese cultural icon, Garg, who passed away on September 19.
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be held across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, will bring together the best talent in women’s cricket. The tournament follows a round-robin format without groups, with each team playing seven matches during the league stage.
The top four teams from the league will advance to the semi-finals, where the first-ranked team faces the fourth, and the second takes on the third. The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the final on November 2.
A total of 31 matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be contested over 34 days.
For the opening match between India and Sri Lanka, key stats indicate that Sri Lanka enter as the underdogs, with India clearly holding the upper hand.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Venue And Time
The opening ceremony will take place on September 30 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, immediately preceding the tournament’s first match between India and Sri Lanka.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Performers
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Guwahati will feature a special musical tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore. The ceremony will include performances by acclaimed singers such as Shreya Ghoshal and Papon (Angarag Papon Mahanta), along with Joi Barua and the Shillong Choir Chamber, celebrating Garg’s legacy and the rich musical heritage of the region.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming
In India, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony and matches will be available on JioStar and the JioHotstar app. Sky Sports will cover the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video will stream in Australia, and Sky TV will handle New Zealand.
Viewers in Pakistan can tune in via PTV and Ten Sports, while Maharaja TV will cover Sri Lanka. In North America, Willow TV will stream the matches.
For regions without a dedicated broadcaster, ICC.tv will offer global streaming access.