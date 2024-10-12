Cricket

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Mighty Australia thrashed Pakistan women by nine wickets in match 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Friday

Australias captain Alyssa Healy bats during the ICC T20 WC 2024. AP Photo
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Australia women's cricket team continued their unbeaten streak against Pakistan women as well. They defeated them by a big margin of nine wickets in match 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

It was Australia women's 14th consecutive victory in the Women's T20 World Cup match and with this win, they have almost secured a place in the semifinals with a boasting net run rate of 2.786.

The Alyssa Healy-led Australia invited Pakistan to bat first and restricted them to 82 runs with one ball to spare in the innings. Aliya Riaz made a fighting 32-ball 26 to help Pakistan navigate through the innings.

Ashleigh Gardner took four wickets whereas Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham secured a brace of wickets. Megan Schutt also took a wicket in the match and with that wicket she became the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is overtaking Pakistan's Nida Dar.

Healy and Beth Mooney gave a blistering start to Australian batting but the Australian captain had to retire hurt after a calf issue. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner help them cross the line.

Australia National Women's Cricket Team captain Alyssa Healy. - X | ICC
Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy

BY PTI

Australia achieved the target in 11th over which boosted their net run rate.

Australia women will play India women next on Sunday in Sharjah whereas Pakistan women are set to clash with New Zealand in Dubai on Monday in their last game of the group stage.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup updated points table
Group A points table of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after match 14. Photo: Screengrab
With this win, Australia remain at the top of the points table and Pakistan slipped to number four in Group A of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

