Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Muneeba Ali And Sidra Amin Step Up To The Crease To Face Aussies

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup X | Pakistan Cricket

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Pakistan and Australia. Pakistan Women are set to face a significant challenge in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Defending champions Australia currently hold a strong position with two wins from two games, while Pakistan are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss following their opening victory. A win for Australia would nearly secure their spot in the semifinals, while a defeat for Pakistan could make their path to the semifinals quite difficult. It’s going to be one thrilling showdown. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2024, 07:38:31 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024: After First Over Muneeba plays two more dot balls after the edge, but everyone's focus shifts to the injury of Vlaeminck, who tumbled over the rope while stopping the ball. She lies motionless in clear pain, holding her right shoulder. PAK-W: 2/0

11 Oct 2024, 07:31:36 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: The Action Begins Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin head to the crease as Pakistan aim for their first win against Australia in any format.

11 Oct 2024, 07:24:56 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: National Anthems Underway The national anthems are underway as the players stand with their escorts, starting with Pakistan and followed by Australia.

11 Oct 2024, 07:18:27 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sadaf Shamas Replaces Fatima Sana Pakistan have sought to strengthen their batting lineup in the absence of their regular captain by bringing in top-order batter Sadaf Shamas.

11 Oct 2024, 07:12:30 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: The Fatima Void Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana has left the camp in Dubai to return home to Karachi after the passing of her father on Thursday, October 10. The question now is: Can the Pakistan women’s team perform without their captain? Read the full story here.

11 Oct 2024, 07:12:30 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w/c), Iram Javed, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz

11 Oct 2024, 07:00:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Update Australia have won the toss and will bowl first.

11 Oct 2024, 06:54:30 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

11 Oct 2024, 06:41:04 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Live Streaming And Scorecard Though we at Outlook will provide you with all the match details and even more, including stats and commentary, if you want to watch it live, read the full story for more information. (Scorecard | Live Streaming)