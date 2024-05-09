Cricket

T20 World Cup: Walsh Backs Team India's Move To Include 4 Spinners

India's selectors named Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in their 15-man squad for the marquee event, starting June 1 in the USA and West Indies

BCCI
Team India will be playing their first match in T20 World Cup against Ireland on 5 June. Photo: BCCI
West Indies pace legend Courtney Walsh is not surprised by India's decision to pick four spinners in their T20 World Cup squad, saying the move aligns with their strengths. (More Cricket News)

"India picking four spinners I'm not surprised... it seems to be their strength," Walsh told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of the Big Cricket League here.

"West Indies have picked three spinners. It's going to be different conditions and everybody has to balance the team," Walsh added.

India skipper Rohit Sharma last week said that he wanted four spinners in the side but did not specifically mention the reason behind the move. It could be because of the slow sluggish wickets in the West Indies or the unusually early starts.

Walsh, regarded as one of the most admired cricketers, feels India have a quality pace-bowling unit to complement their spinners.

"India still have quality fast bowlers, most of the teams do, so it will be a very competitive tournament. The majority of the teams have good-quality fast bowlers and spinners.

"It's (the tournament) going to be dominated by the bat possibly. But it is difficult to predict who is going to win it, difficult to predict which bowler is going to be a standout. The teams that execute well will be successful."

West Indies are co-hosting the tournament and former captain Walsh is optimistic about the two-time champions' chances at the T20 World Cup this summer.

"I'm expecting them to do very well. It's a nice balanced team and I am very optimistic that they'll play quality cricket. The group is not the easiest but once we reach the super sixes, there's a really good chance."

The first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets graced the field from 1984 to 2001. During that period he took 519 scalps from 132 Tests.

Together with another legend, Curtly Ambrose, Walsh formed one of the great fast-bowling pairs.

The former West Indies pacer enjoyed a relatively injury-free career.

Asked what advice he'll give to Bumrah,  Walsh said, "Stay fit have fun. The more you play the more experienced you get."

"It's all about managing the injuries well. That will help him become fitter, stronger and better. You can only play if you are fit enough."

West Indies have to protect Shamar Joseph

Young pace sensation Shamar Joseph dazzled everyone with his skills earlier this year when he bowled West Indies to their first Test win in Australia in 27 years.

Most of the players from the Caribbean are plying their trade in T20 leagues around the world, and Walsh feels the 24-year-old must be protected to ensure a long career.

"West Indies have to (protect him), he's got to protect himself. When I watch his interviews he has a very level head, which is very, very good to see. He loves the game, has passion for the game.

"I think West Indies have to make sure to look after him. Keep him injury-free for longevity. It's early days yet but I'm very excited to see what he does.

"I know he hasn't played a lot of games here in India in the IPL but being here as well soak up the atmosphere will do a lot," he added.

