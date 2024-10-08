Hong Kong Women Vs Japan Women Toss Update, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: JPN-W Opt To Bowl First

Japan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 against Hong Kong. Japan are being led by Mai Yanagida while the captain of the Hong Kong side is Natasha Miles. (More Cricket News)
Hong Kong Women Vs Japan Women Squads For Women's East Asia Cup 2024
Hong Kong Women: Natasha Miles (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Emma Lai, Fatima Amir, Kaur Mahekdeep, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Joyleen Kaur (wk), Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Ruchitha Venkatesh
Japan Women: Erika Oda, Haruna Iwasaki, Hinase Goto, Seika Sumi, Ahilya Chandel, Kiyo Fujikawa, Kurumi Ota, Mai Yanagida (c), Shimako Kato, Akari Nishimura (wk), Elena Kusuda, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Rino Morita
Five teams are participating in the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. These five teams are: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Mongolia and the hosts South Korea. Mongolia are making their debut at the Women's East Asia Cup. Hong Kong are the defending champions.
All five teams will play the other four sides once with the top two teams after their four games competing in the final. The final match of the tournament is on Sunday, October 13.