Himachal Pradesh will host Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala from Friday, October 11. (More Cricket News)
Himachal Pradesh ended their 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign in the group stages of the competition, managing to win just one game out of seven, and accumulating 11 points.
While on the other hand, Uttarakhand were in the same group last time around, and notched up 17 points in their seven games, winning two fixtures.
Both the sides will be hopeful of better performances this season, and would be eager to win against big teams and cause a few upsets.
Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Squads
Both squads are yet to be announced.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
The Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 starts on Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
The Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Where to watch the Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.