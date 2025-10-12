LSG Celebrate Hardik Pandya’s Birthday With Stunning Post Featuring Watches Worth ₹27.5 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants celebrated Hardik Pandya’s birthday with a stylish tribute featuring his ₹27.5 crore luxury watch collection, blending cricket admiration with high-end fashion

LSG Celebrate Hardik Pandya’s Birthday With Stunning Post Featuring Watches Worth ₹27.5 Crore
LSG Celebrate Hardik Pandya's Birthday With Stunning Post Featuring Watches Worth ₹27.5 Crore
  • LSG celebrated Hardik Pandya’s birthday with a luxury-themed tribute post

  • The post showcased Pandya’s ₹27.5 crore watch collection, including Richard Mille and Patek Philippe

  • Hardik Pandya hasn't been included in India's ODI and T20I squad against Australia

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on a break from Cricket action after Asia Cup 2025 conclusion, celebrated his 32nd birthday on October 11. The Mumbai Indians' skipper posted a series of pictures on Instagram from his secret vacation with his rumoured girlfriend Maheika Sharma.

Meanwhile, IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants marked Pandya’s birthday with a uniquie social media post. Shared on the franchise’s official X account, the post featured three of his high-end luxury watches alongside a caption that read: “Some things you buy. Others are simply Hardik, Happy Birthday, Hardik.”

The graphic featured in the post quickly drew attention among the fans. Pandya has been known for his interest in luxury fashion and timepieces, and the franchise used that aspect of his public persona to present a personalised greeting.

A Glimpse Into Hardik Pandya’s Watch Collection

The post put the spotlight on three luxury timepieces reportedly owned by Pandya. The first featured watch was the Richard Mille RM 055, a skeleton-dial timepiece priced around ₹3.5 crore. The watch is known for its lightweight yet durable construction and is a popular model among global sportspersons due to its technical sophistication.

The second piece was a Patek Philippe Nautilus, estimated at ₹9 crore, embellished with an emerald-set bezel. The Nautilus line is one of the most sought-after in the world of horology, and limited editions of this model can be difficult to obtain, even for elite collectors.

Completing the trio was the Richard Mille RM 69 Tourbillon, valued at approximately ₹15 crore. With its exotic mechanical design and limited production numbers, the RM 69 is widely regarded as a status symbol in the luxury watch world.

Pandya is one a break after a recent injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025. He even missed the final match against Pakistan due to that injury and has been excluded from India's tour of Australia as well.

