GT Vs KKR, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets as Shubman Gill’s 86 powered a successful 181 chase after KKR posted 180 in IPL 2026 clash

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Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill's half-century takes Gujarat Titans over the lines against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill scored 86 off 50 to anchor GT’s chase

  • KKR reached 180 after early collapse, Green top-scored

  • GT chased 181 in 19.4 overs to win by five wickets

Gujarat Titans continued their strong run in IPL 2026 with a clinical five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing 181, GT reached 181/5 in 19.4 overs, sealing the game with two balls to spare and extending KKR’s winless streak.

Earlier, KKR posted a competitive 180/10 in their 20 overs after recovering from early trouble. Cameron Green led the resistance with a fighting 79, while GT bowlers Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) kept things tight and picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, Gujarat got off to a flying start with 71/1 in the powerplay, setting the tone for the chase. Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a classy knock, supported by key contributions from the middle order, ensuring there were no late hiccups in the chase.

Shubman Gill Adjudged Player Of The Match

Shubman Gill was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 86 off 50 balls. Leading from the front, the GT skipper played with great composure, mixing elegance with controlled aggression. His innings included timely boundaries and ensured the required run rate never got out of hand.

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Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/STR
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Gill’s partnership in the powerplay laid the perfect foundation, and even as wickets fell at the other end, he held the innings together. His effort proved decisive in guiding Gujarat Titans to a comfortable chase and yet another crucial win in the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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