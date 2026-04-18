GT Vs KKR, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25

Shubman Gill's half-century takes Gujarat Titans over the lines against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. Photo: IPL/X

Shubman Gill's half-century takes Gujarat Titans over the lines against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium. Photo: IPL/X