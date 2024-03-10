Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are set to cross swords in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The tournament is fast approaching its business end and teams will be keen to put in their best performances. Gujarat will look to recover from their previous loss while UP Warriorz, in their final league match, seek a crucial win. (More Cricket News)
Gujarat Giants, currently reeling at the bottom of the points table, suffered a heart-breaking defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match. They lost their first four games on the trot, having a horrible start to the season. While they finally managed to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore for their first win of the season, they slumped to another loss, failing to build on the momentum.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz are pretty much in the race to finish in the top three. They beat Delhi Capitals in their last outing, pulling off a sensational and crucial win by just a solitary run. Having started with a couple of defeats back-to-back, UP Warriorz have made a significant comeback, winning three of their last five matches, including wins against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Historically speaking, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have faced each other three times in the past. UP Warriorz will gain confidence from the fact that they have beaten Gujarat on all three occasions. As they are set to meet yet again, the Giants will be desperate to break their winless streak against the Warriorz.
When Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in this year's WPL will take place at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels in India.
For OTT viewers, all the Women's Premier League 2024 matches are available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app in multiple languages in India.
The Women's Premier League 2024 matches are available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD, and Foxtel Go in Australia whereas Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Go will stream the matches in the UK.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Squads:
Gujarat Giants:
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c&wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Katheryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana