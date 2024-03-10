Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, 18th Match, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will lock horns in what is expected to be an exciting Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Delhi on Monday. After securing their first win of the season, Gujarat Giants Women suffered another defeat, as Mumbai Indians Women beat them by seven wickets. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz Women bounced back after consecutive defeats. They pulled off a win from the jaws of defeat, edging past the Delhi Capitals Women by just a solitary run in what was a nail-biting clash. This will be an important game for UP Warriorz as the tournament gets closer to the business end. (Full Coverage|Schedule And Points Table)
UP Warriorz Women triumphed over the Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets when the two teams last met earlier this season. Grace Harris led the show with a brilliant unbeaten half-century to see them through.
Gujarat Giants Women have their skipper Beth Mooney, who has been their best batter so far with 211 runs from six innings. She scored a brilliant 66 in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians women as well. Tanuja Kanwar has done well for them with the ball. Deepti Sharma has been in top form for the UP Warriorz with her all-round performances. In their last match against Delhi, she scored 59 runs and picked up four wickets as well, winning the 'Player of the Match'.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Squads:
Gujarat Giants Women:
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c&wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Katheryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. UP Warriorz women will aim to complete the double over Gujarat while the Giants will look to avenge their earlier loss. Here are the three key player battles worth looking out for:
1. Beth Mooney vs Sophie Ecclestone
Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney has been their best performer with the bat. She is in top form, having smashed a 35-ball 66 against Mumbai Indians women in their previous outing. She will be challenged by Sophie Ecclestone, who is the most successful bowler for the UP Warriorz. Sophie will aim to put the pressure on and get the wicket of the Gujarat captain.
2. Deepti Sharma vs Tanuja Kanwar
Experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been a vital cog for the UP Warriorz this season. She struck an important 48-ball 59 in their last game and will have the responsibility to perform in this match as well. Tanuja Kanwar, with eight scalps, has picked up the most wickets for Gujarat so far. She will look to spin a web around Deepti and stop her from scoring big runs.
3. Grace Harris vs Ashleigh Gardner
Grace Harris is the second-highest run-getter for UP Warriorz this season. The last time these two teams met, she scored an unbeaten match-winning 60. They will expect her to replicate the performance this time around as well. Ashleigh Gardner has been the second-most successful bowler for Gujarat in this year's tournament. This is expected to be an important match-up in this contest.