WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Shines As Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By Seven Wickets

They reached 191 for three with a ball to spare.

Yastika and her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18) added 50 runs in 6.3 overs as MI made a strong start to their chase.

But Mumbai lost Nat-Sciver Brunt and Bhatia before they even reached 100 inside 13.3 overs.

When the match entered the last five-over phase, MI needed 72 runs off 30 balls to win at more than 14 runs per over.