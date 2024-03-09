Cricket

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live: Dayalan Hemalatha's Fighting Knock Takes GGT To 190/7

Mumbai Indians Women face Gujarat Giants in match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. GGT desperately need a victory to remain alive in the race for the top three. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs GGT match in WPL 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney playing a shot during her innings against MI in WPL 2024. Photo: X/ @wplt20

Innings Break!

Brief Score: GGT - 190/7 (20)

Dayalan Hemalatha - 74 (40), Beth Mooney - 66 (35) | Saika Ishaque: (4-0-31-2)

Target Set For MI

Bharati Fulmali played some fabulous shots, in the end to take Gujarat Giants to 190 runs. Now, Mumbai Indians need 191 runs to win this match.

GGT - 190/7 (20)

Hemalatha Falls!

Hemalatha goes after delivering a spectacular knock! Hemalatha backs away slightly and attempts to hit it over covers, but only manages to get it off the bottom side of his bat. Amanjot takes the additional cover and reverse cups it.

GGT - 163/5 (17)

Sajana Gets Mooney!

Sajana hits her first ball and catches the big fish! A wicket falls shortly after the strategic break. Sajana darts this one on the back of a length in the middle from around the wicket. Mooney rocks back and attempts to bring it across, but the speed is too fast. The ball hits the leg stump. The Giants captain's excellent performance comes to an end.

GGT - 150/2 (14)

Beth Mooney Completes 50!

With a single off the second-last delivery of Shabnim Ismail's third over, Beth Mooney completed her second consecutive fifty.

GGT - 111/1 (11)

13 Runs Off Vastrakar's Over

Pooja Vastrakar came to bowl the seventh over and conceded 13 runs including two fours in the over.

GGT - 65/1 (7)

Matthews Gets Wolvaardt

Matthews notices Wolvaardt utilising her feet and bowls it shorter and faster. Wolvaardt is nowhere near it as she attempts to swipe it across, but fails. The ball collides with the stumps. There will be no fireworks from Wolvaardt tonight.

GGT - 19/1 (3)

GGT Start Batting

Hayley Matthews opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians with Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt opening the batting for Gujarat Giants. She gave just one run off the first over.

GGT - 1/0 (1)

Bharati Fulmali Makes Her Debut

Vidarbha batter Bharati Fulmali, who came into squad as Harleen Deol's replacement made her WPL debut for Gujarat Giants and received her cap.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks easy to bat on. The straight boundary is long but the square boundaries are not of equal dimensions. One side boundary is way longer than the other. Batters can target the shorter boundaries to make a huge load of runs.

Toss Update

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat

Teams:

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants. The stage is set for the battle between two competitive teams with different fortunes in the tournament so far. MI stand currently on the second spot in the points table with four wins in six games whereas Gujarat Giants achieved their maiden victory of the season in the last match and are at the bottom of the table. Another win today will help GGT to remain alive for the race of the top three spots in the points table. The matches in Delhi-leg have been interesting so far and a fighting battle is expected of these two teams today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs GGT match in WPL 2024 here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

