Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live: Dayalan Hemalatha's Fighting Knock Takes GGT To 190/7

Welcome to the live coverage of match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants. The stage is set for the battle between two competitive teams with different fortunes in the tournament so far. MI stand currently on the second spot in the points table with four wins in six games whereas Gujarat Giants achieved their maiden victory of the season in the last match and are at the bottom of the table. Another win today will help GGT to remain alive for the race of the top three spots in the points table. The matches in Delhi-leg have been interesting so far and a fighting battle is expected of these two teams today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs GGT match in WPL 2024 here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)