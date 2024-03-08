Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Mumbai Indians, who have regained their momentum after winning their previous match are ready to compete against the Gujarat Giants, the bottom-placed team coming off with their first and only win of the season in the reverse fixture of the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 9, Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
The defending champions started the WPL 2024 season in excellent form, winning their first two matches against the rivals Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. However, just then the UP Warriorz handed Harmanpreet Kaur's women a setback defeating the team by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare. MI overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore in the following match but faced another loss at the hands of Meg Lennings' team. Nevertheless, taking revenge from Alyssa Healy's side, they bounced back. Having won the previous game by 42 runs, the Indians are now prepared for their second encounter with the Giants.
Speaking of the Gujarat Giants, who currently occupy the bottom place of the points table, they have had a difficult season, winning only one out of the five matches they have played so far. All the other four teams in the league have handed them defeat once, with the only exception being their recent match against RCB, where they managed to get their revenge with a 19-run victory. In that game, the captain played an outstanding innings scoring an unbeaten 85 off 51 balls, while Laura Wolvaardt contributed with 76 runs off 45 balls. This helped the team set a tough target of 199 runs, which Smriti Mandhana's team fell short of, ending their innings at just 180/8.
The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have locked horns three times before in WPL, with MI emerging victorious in all the matches. In the initial match of the inaugural season, the Giants saw a devastating defeat by a huge margin of 143 runs. In the second encounter, Harmanpreet Kaur's side achieved a win by 55 runs. The most recent clash between the two teams in 2024 resulted in another win for the Mumbai Indians, this time by 5 wickets.
When Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants will be played on March 9, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match?
In India, the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Squads:
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, Chloe Tryon
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha